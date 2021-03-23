Snow, Sewer Debates Surface

Council members in St. Lucas were cautious about paying fire station snow removal with the fire department settling into its new digs while residents who turned out for the March meeting were also cautious about whether sewer rates were going up in the community.

Mother Nature gave fresh impetus for a question about the fire station as a big snowfall slammed the area March 15.

From days in the 60s to inches of snow all over, a matter some hoped could be done for the season came back with a vengeance.