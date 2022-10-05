South Winn Celebrates Seniors

South Winn Celebrates Seniors

Published by admin on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:30am

The annual recognition at South Winneshiek saw over $50,000 awarded to graduating seniors.

Awards included both presentations through the school’s Dollars for Scholars as well as outside awards.

The night’s single largest award came through the C. Clair Cornell Memorial Scholarship with $5,000 going to Shaun Klimesh and Eryn Sabelka.

Holly Schmitt won a clean sweep of the KWWL Best of the Class Award, Iowa Governor’s Scholar recognition and Des Moines Register’s Academic All State as well as the American Citizenship Award.

