South Winn Crowns Royalty

Published by admin on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 5:30am

Ethan Timp and Eryn Sabelka have been crowned the 2021 King and Queen for South Winneshiek.

The 2020 King and Queen Jacob Herold and Mary Frana were on hand as the 2021 royalty were crowned Friday.

With a parade following, the public got a chance to check out the new royalty as the Calmar Fire Department led off the parade through the streets of downtown Calmar.

The weather Friday was gorgeous, ahead of a bout of cool weather set to hit the area over the weekend.

