South Winn Drops Remote Learning

Published by admin on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 5:30am

With the one-year anniversary of pandemic restrictions approaching, South Winneshiek will finally take a step back toward normalcy with hybrid instruction ceasing at the high school.

Most students will be back full time beginning the week of March 15 after Superintendent Kris Einck recommended changing the school’s return-to-learn plan.

The move coincides with the start of the final quarter of the year.

Students can still request to be online-only by contacting the school.

