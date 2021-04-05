South Winn Students Lead ‘March for Life’

A couple South Winneshiek students were successful in translating the national March for Life to a more local setting as a crowd of roughly 70 people rallied around Pro-Life speakers and took to the streets to march on the Winneshiek Courthouse.

On the national level, the March for Life takes place usually in January and typically draws crowds of hundreds of thousands.

Amid the upheaval of the last year, the normal routine was disrupted, but a pair of students carried through an idea to have a local version.