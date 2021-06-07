South Winneshiek Girls See Double Headers

Published by admin on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 6:55am

With the season wrapping up ahead of tournament, South Winneshiek girls were busy with double headers.

The Lady Warriors went 0-13 and 6-15 against Kee beginning the week.

The first game saw Kee manage three unanswered runs in each of the first two innings to give the Lady Kee Hawks a solid lead, one on which Kee would build later in the game.

The second game saw two unanswered runs for Kee right away in the first inning and then a 6-1 scoring advantage in the second inning.

