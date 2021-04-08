Speed Racer

Speed Racer

Published by admin on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 5:30am

For members of law enforcement, the last year has brought a number of issues.

Calls to “Defund the Police” saw budgets slashed in a number of places while police morale and public perception of law enforcement both took hits.

One unanticipated challenge has also emerged from an unlikely quarter, lead-footed motorists.

Traditionally a routine part of the job, the pandemic brought a new twist as cheap gas and near empty roads made for a tempting chance to speed.

And speed they did.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.