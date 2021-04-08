Speed Racer

For members of law enforcement, the last year has brought a number of issues.

Calls to “Defund the Police” saw budgets slashed in a number of places while police morale and public perception of law enforcement both took hits.

One unanticipated challenge has also emerged from an unlikely quarter, lead-footed motorists.

Traditionally a routine part of the job, the pandemic brought a new twist as cheap gas and near empty roads made for a tempting chance to speed.

And speed they did.