Spillville Sees Fierce Flooding, Inwood Innundated

From drought to flooding, the deluge that struck the region late last week slammed the area and has officials with one historic site pondering what to do with Spillville’s historic Inwood Ballroom among other sites hit by the rising waters.

The weekend’s flooding was significant enough to crack the top 10 list for historic crests for the city.

“It was extremely difficult to manage,” said Sean Snyder, Winneshiek County Emergency Management Coordinator. “The Turkey River acted differently from that of the 2016 flood.”