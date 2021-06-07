Spillville Work ‘Better Than Graceland’

Standing before the Spillville dancehall is a grand set of gates, 12 feet tall and shining a unique color somewhere between bronze and gold.

Accompanying them at the entryway to the Innwood Pavilion and Riverside Park is a similarly grand line of fence extending towards town with a beautiful pedestrian entrance decorated with a crosshatching of interwoven metal. The intricate scrollwork on the gates and fence flows like a sea wave or tangle of vines racing across the length of the construct.