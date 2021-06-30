St. Lucas Celebrates Fun Day

After a year of absence, the St. Lucas Fun Day tradition resumed.

Cancelled in 2020, the event was back for 2021.

With a mix of old and new, the annual community celebration for St. Lucas was in full swing again this year.

Parking spaces around St. Luke Catholic Church and the park were in short supply as a result.

Rain clouds loomed, but by and large the event went off without a hitch, just with a little wet ground in a few places after rain fell both Friday and early Saturday, leading to the prospect of flash flooding regionally.