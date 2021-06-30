St. Lucas Celebrates Fun Day

St. Lucas Celebrates Fun Day

Published by admin on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 5:30am

After a year of absence, the St. Lucas Fun Day tradition resumed.

Cancelled in 2020, the event was back for 2021.

With a mix of old and new, the annual community celebration for St. Lucas was in full swing again this year.

Parking spaces around St. Luke Catholic Church and the park were in short supply as a result.

Rain clouds loomed, but by and large the event went off without a hitch, just with a little wet ground in a few places after rain fell both Friday and early Saturday, leading to the prospect of flash flooding regionally.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.