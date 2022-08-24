St. Teresa Welcomes New Staff

Lindsi Hruska will teach sixth graders this fall at St. Teresa of Calcutta.

The new staff member has taught at a number of schools.

“I taught at Wapsie Valley for 4 years, Estherville-Lincoln Central Middle school for 3 years, East Elementary in Sheldon for 1 year and Starmont Elementary for 2 years,” said Hruska.

She comes by way of her degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I received my degree in elementary and special education from UNI,” said Hruska.

Coming to the school is a chance to come back to her roots.