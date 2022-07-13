State Word Awaited with Projects

It’s hurry up and wait, as Winneshiek County looks for word on both 175th Street by Calmar and Townline Road between Calmar and Decorah.

First up, county officials were waiting on the results of a vote on funding for Townline Road.

At press time, the Farm to Market board was to consider Winneshiek County’s Townline Road Tuesday.

Engineer Lee Bjerke is a member of the board but said he would be abstaining from that particular vote.

“It’s a conflict of interest,” said Bjerke as he briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisiors Monday morning.