Storms Slam Calmar Community

Calmar woke to a war zone Sunday morning with extensive damage through the city following a major storm front that began to hit Saturday evening.

At peak, roughly 2,000 customers for MiEnergy lost power with the storm.

Confirmed tornadoes were noted in southern Minnesota next door including Houston, Minnesota with officials from the National Weather Service set to hit Calmar Sunday afternoon to perform an evaluation.

Winneshiek County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Snyder was among those on hand working to assess damage.