Summer Road Work Wraps, Rezoning Debate Heated

Freezing lows overnight for much of the week are heralding an end to summer construction with Winneshiek County road projects wrapping while a Public Information Officer for county’s Emergency Management Agency drew attention.

Meanwhile zoning matters drew considerable debate.

“Bluffton Road is open,” said Engineer Lee Bjerke. “I think they were going to be taking out the signage.”

The engineer briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning as overnight lows were looking to be in the 20s through the workweek.