Supervisors Add Townline to Funding Stream

A bit of roadway in Winneshiek County is likely to finally see some upgrading, years after being stricken at the last minute from planned upgrades.

Adding a portion of Townline Road to Winneshiek County’s designated Farm to Market system drew approval Monday by the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.

Stretching from Highway 52 to Middle Calmar Road, the move adds 1.67 miles to the system, allowing an additional funding stream for the roadway.

Approval comes after residents petitioned supervisors a few weeks back about fixing the roadway.