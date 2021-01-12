Supervisors Approve Precinct Boundaries

Published by admin on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 5:30am
Winneshiek County voting precinct restructuring drew spirited debate Monday morning as what had been scheduled for a 10-minute slot on the agenda became nearly half of an hour, and supervisors heard disappointing news on a cost-saving idea for work at the courthouse.
The proposed proposed boundaries drew some opposition with the sprawling nature of some of the boundaries.
“I believe you should know all the people in your district,” said Chairman Dan Langreck.
