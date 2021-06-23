Supervisors Hear Chief Winneshiek Image “Racist”

A Decorah high school student denounced a Winneshiek County logo used on Secondary Roads vehicles as “racist” during Monday morning’s meeting of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, but county officials are not taking immediate action.

Maia Foster, a Decorah High School senior, said the intent was not evil by itself, but the result was bad nonetheless.

She pointed to the “red” coloration of the American Indian used and a “hook nose.”

The image is one of a few different versions various offices in Winneshiek County use.