A resignation announcement by the chairman of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors has county officials eyeing just how to fill a vacancy that will mean 80 percent turnover for the county’s highest elected body.

With three new faces already since Jan. 1, Chairman Floyd Ashbacher’s resignation, due to a move out of his district, will mean Supervisor John Beard will be the only member of the board serving longer than the start of the current year.