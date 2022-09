Billie Wagner took first for

the girls as she ran a 19:45.66

to win the 2022 Trent Smith

Invitational, besting the sec-

ond-place runner by 45 sec-

onds.

Audra Mulholland, of Ma-

son City, ran 20:30.67, leav-

ing Wagner time to catch her

breath before the next runner

even got close.

Third place, also a Mason

City runner, was 21:42.58,

nearly two minutes after