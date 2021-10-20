SW Board Approves Vaping Detectors

Published by admin on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:30am
South Winneshiek will spend nearly $1,000 each for 13 detectors for school locker rooms and restrooms to crack down on vaping, and a state requirement for shot clocks is coming with a price tag for local schools.
Meanwhile, students who have not opted for a COVID shot will miss some of the offerings for a school trip.
Board members heard during the October meeting that teen vaping has not avoided South Winneshiek.
“We have kids vaping, and it’s really tough,” said Superintendent Kris Einck.
