SW Board Approves Vaping Detectors

South Winneshiek will spend nearly $1,000 each for 13 detectors for school locker rooms and restrooms to crack down on vaping, and a state requirement for shot clocks is coming with a price tag for local schools.

Meanwhile, students who have not opted for a COVID shot will miss some of the offerings for a school trip.

Board members heard during the October meeting that teen vaping has not avoided South Winneshiek.

“We have kids vaping, and it’s really tough,” said Superintendent Kris Einck.