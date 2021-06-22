SW Boys Add to the Win Column

SW Boys Add to the Win Column

Published by admin on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 7:30am

The Warriors hosted the Pirates for a win to get things going for the week as South Winneshiek tallied additional victories.

“South Winn started off the week with the 15 run rule win over Postville,” said Coach Alex Smith. “The Warrior bats were hot pounding out 14 hits in the 4 innings while junior Nick Holien was tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in the start. This was a nice start to another busy week for us.”

Against Edgewood-Colesburg, SW went 11-1.

