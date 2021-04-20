SW Celebrates ‘A Night At The Circus’

The Grand March returned to South Winneshiek as students took part in prom once again.

With prom canceled in 2020, the 2021 prom was the first time in two years students and the community had a chance to check out the finery of prom night.

The gymnasium was packed to not far from capacity with heavy community turnout.

A circus them was present for this year’s iteration.

After the Grand March in the gym, students ventured over to PIVO for the dance itself.