SW FFA Members Attend ITA

Ten South Winneshiek FFA members traveled Jan. 9 to the Iowa FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny to attend IAT (Ignite, Amplify and Transform) leadership conferences.

This day-long leadership event was open to any South Winn FFA member wanting to attend. Students from all over Iowa traveled to the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny to attend IAT Conferences. The conferences are led by current and past Iowa FFA Officers. Programming of the conferences provides a different experience for participants each year.