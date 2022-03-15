SW MS Plans Mythical Night

Published by admin on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 7:30am

Grab your laurels and lightning bolts.

It’s time for a trip to Mount Olympus.

Student performers from South Winneshiek Middle School will present The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza as they take to the stage coming up.

The middle school students typically tackle a new project every spring, and this year’s endeavor will be of truly titanic proportions as the play spans the entirety of Greek mythology.

The Don Zolodis creating is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Direction is provided by Ana Olson-Johnson.

