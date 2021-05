A look back at 2020 is in store for the 2021 South Winneshiek musical.

Performances of “2021: The Year in Revue” are set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We chose to do a revue, which is a selection of songs from various shows that are often set to a theme,” said Ethan Adams, who with Meghan Herold co-directs the musical. “The theme for our show, the year 2020.”

Genesis of the idea came about with a tumultuous year.