SW Ponders Bond Possibility

A new high school is among the possibilities as South Winneshiek officials look to the future, eyeing a bond levy up to $20 million as one option as a community survey will gauge community interest and priorities.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Legislature’s vote to end restrictions for a handful of districts that had limited open enrollment out could directly affect South Winneshiek.

During its June meeting, the South Winneshiek school board gave approval to a community survey at southwinn.com that will solicit input.