SW Senior Awards Surpass Half-Million Dollars

With over $40,000 handed out for this year’s iteration, the South Winneshiek senior awards have passed a big milestone.

Now over half of a million dollars has been awarded to recipients in just over two decades, said Kenn Kirby, master of ceremonies for the evening.

The night’s largest awards went to Celia Neuzil and Ethan Luzum who won the C. Clair Cornell Memorial Scholarships named in honor of a former Ossian resident. The awards were for $5,000 each.

The Marion E. Jerome Foundation Scholarship went to Collin Wiltgen and Hannah Franzen with each receiving $2,000.