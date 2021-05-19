SW Seniors Face the Journey Ahead

With the district’s first major event since dropping its mask mandate, South Winneshiek’s graduation drew a big crowd as the community turned out for a farewell to the Class of 2021.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for outdoors, was moved indoors, though inclement weather earlier saw the sun poke through the clouds in time for the big day.

The journey that waits formed a theme for the day.

“Where do we go from here?” asked Madison Kriener, class president.

Uncertainty awaits.