SW Stressing In-Person Learning

SW Stressing In-Person Learning

Published by admin on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 4:30am

Unless directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health, South Winneshiek will have students in the classroom for the new school year.

School board members passed a Return-to-Learn plan ahead of the new school year that assumes students will be on site as district officials prepare for the imminent arrival of students back at school with the end of August fast approaching.

If a directive changes things, then hybrid and online learning models can be utilized, but these will not be employed in the district otherwise.

Per Iowa law, masks remain optional.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.