SW Stressing In-Person Learning

Unless directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health, South Winneshiek will have students in the classroom for the new school year.

School board members passed a Return-to-Learn plan ahead of the new school year that assumes students will be on site as district officials prepare for the imminent arrival of students back at school with the end of August fast approaching.

If a directive changes things, then hybrid and online learning models can be utilized, but these will not be employed in the district otherwise.

Per Iowa law, masks remain optional.