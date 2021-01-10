SW VB Faces UIC Action

SW VB Faces UIC Action

Published by admin on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 4:30am

Clayton Ridge got the week going for South Winneshiek volleyball.

“An exciting conference opener, unfortunately, went the way of Clayton Ridge…Tuesday night,” said Coach Alex Smith. “In a five set battle, the Eagle jumped out with a dominating first set win, before the Warriors responded with two big set wins in a row. Clayton Ridge picked up the final two sets, including a 16-14 in set 5 to secure the victory.”

The night 2-3 against SW.

