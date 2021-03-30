Taking Shape

A piece of northeast Iowa is bursting at the seams.

Along the scenic Dvorak Memorial Highway, the stately homes of Spillville line the street.

From a bed and breakfast to the Bily Clocks museum, reminders of the unique history of the community can be seen.

Amidst those, some curious sights capture the gaze as handcarved figures can be seen on the grounds of an old home, a bit of gate on the street showing old hobo marks, used to guide them on their way.