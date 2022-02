South Winneshiek is sending two qualifiers to state, and New Hampton/Turkey Valley has four wrestlers off to Des Moines.

Seniors Logan Hageman (195) at 24-5 Tony Greve (220) at 35-7 aim for state glory for the Warriors.

“The District Tournament lived up to what we prepared for, which was an all out battle at every weight,” said South Winneshiek Coach Jacob Elsbernd. “We were fortunate to have [two] state qualifiers make it out of that tournament.”