A light week was in store for Turkey Valley with the boys and girls heading over to Elgin for action against North Fayette Valley Thursday.

“The TV girls shot a season-low 249 , so I really could not complain too much,

especially since we were playing short-handed,” said Coach John Reicks. “Senior Emma Hanson (57) shot her low score of the year to lead the Lady Trojans.”

North Fayette Valley had 214 to take the night.