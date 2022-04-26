Townline Fix Looking Likely

One way or the other, fixing Townline Road north of Calmar might well happen.

Residents in the area who hit up the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors last week are continuing to pursue county officials over improving the roadway.

Engineer Lee Bjerke said Rhonda Olsgard, of Decorah, who had previously spoken to the board, also spoke with him again.

Residents want the roadway fixed, an idea that had previously come before the county but which failed at the last minute to materialize a few years ago.