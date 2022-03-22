Track Gets Underway With Indoor Meet

A new season of track of field has begun with Saturday’s Decorah High School Indoor Meet with Warrior athletes getting a chance to stretch their legs.

Among highlights for the day, Sam Conway (24.26) grabbed second in the 200 meter.

The 55-meter hurdles were also good for the Warriors with Keagen Streeter (9.28) and Lukas Weiss (9.34) taking second and third places.

Lane Quandahl (44-01.5) earned second place in the shot put.

Over on the girls’ side, Billie Wagner (5:43.51) dominated the 1,600 meter with first place, and teammate Megan Hageman (6:20.26