Track Gets Underway With Indoor Meet

Track Gets Underway With Indoor Meet

Published by admin on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 7:30am

A new season of track of field has begun with Saturday’s Decorah High School Indoor Meet with Warrior athletes getting a chance to stretch their legs.

Among highlights for the day, Sam Conway (24.26) grabbed second in the 200 meter.

The 55-meter hurdles were also good for the Warriors with Keagen Streeter (9.28) and Lukas Weiss (9.34) taking second and third places.

Lane Quandahl (44-01.5) earned second place in the shot put.

Over on the girls’ side, Billie Wagner (5:43.51) dominated the 1,600 meter with first place, and teammate Megan Hageman (6:20.26

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.