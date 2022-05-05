Trojan Track Dodges Winter

Turkey Valley track and field is soldering on despite Old Man Winter’s bitter refusal to take a break.

Up Thursday, the Lady Trojans took part in the MFL MarMac Bulldog Girls Invitational with TV taking fifth with 47 points as Waukon had 86 points to take first place for the day and Central Springs and Prairie du Chien took 61 and 59 for second and third places while Central narrowly edged out TV with 49 points for fourth.

Boosting the Lady Trojans, Jalyssa Blazek ran a 13.59 to snag first place in the 100 meter and a 5:12.65 for first in the 1,500 meter.