Trojan Trap Hosts Warriors

Thursday brought sun (and wind) as South Winneshiek ventured over to Turkey Valley with the Lady Trojans’ Isabella Langreck grabbed first for the day for the girls with a 36 with teammate Cadyn Huber shooting a 35 for third place.

South Winneshiek’s Kenna Hageman also had a 36 to narrowly miss first place.

Hailey Elsbernd (TV, 34) had fourth, followed by Ashley Fischer (TV, 29) in fifth, Mikayla Sisneros (SW, 25) in sixth, Hailey Thuente (SW, 21) in seventh, Harley Baumler (TV, 21) in eighth and Emily Kray (SW, 10) in ninth.