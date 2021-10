Tripoli fell Friday to Turkey Valley to put the Trojans at 7-0 for the season.

Just West Central stands in the way of a perfect season for Turkey Valley as the Trojans continue a stellar season.

During just the first quarter of action Friday, Turkey Valley led scoring 22-0.

By halftime, the Trojans were up 30-0.

“We played well again,” said Coach Mark Scott. “The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage.”