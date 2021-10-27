Trojans Crush Visiting Orioles, Will Host Kee

Published by admin on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 5:30am
Turkey Valley survived the first round of playoff action with a 54-12 pounding of Springville to earn the right to advance.
A chill evening was in store for fans as the mild weather for most of the season has given way to a plunging mercury, but that did not stop the Trojans from being hot on the field as Turkey Valley pounded the Orioles.
While the Trojans were caught by surprise by a Springville touchdown in the opening moments of the game, Turkey Valley would recover quickly.
