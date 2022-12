MFL MarMac put up a strong fight in a home game for Turkey Valley as the Trojans fell behind 18-8 after the first quarter and watched a punishing Bulldog offensive add seven more points to the lead going into the half to put the game at 35-18 at halftime in favor of MFL MarMac.

