Trojans Hosts Trap Season Opener

Despite a rare April snowstorm, Turkey Valley trap shooting got underway for the season as the Trojans hosted an invitational Saturday with South Winneshiek making the trek over to Jackson Junction.

Echo Valley, Charles City, Cresco, New Hampton and Oelwein joined the Warriors in venturing to Turkey Valley’s home field even with more than a bit of a dusting of snow.

Both South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley had squads with every single member scoring at least a 40 for the day as the weather was not able to prevent some solid results for the day.