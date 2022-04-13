Trojans Move Outdoors

Published by admin on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 5:30am
Track and Field for Turkey Valley boys is in full swing.
Albeit under less-than-ideal weather circumstances.
Edgewood-Colesburg hosted the outdoor opener for the Trojans.
“We ran OK because of the poor conditions,” said Coach Mark Scott.
“It was not a pleasant night to be running track!”
With the 4x800, Turkey Valley grabbed second with a 9:17.83 and second in the distance medley with a 3:54.38.
While the boys are outdoors and competing, it’s still a matter of the weather cooperating.
