Trojans Retain Perfect Record

It’s official, Turkey Valley football has seen a perfect regular season and will face Springville in the playoffs.

The Trojans destroyed West Central on the road Friday, 66-8 to make it 8-0 for Turkey Valley football.

A 22-0 first quarter helped to seal West Central’s fate and going 20-8 in the second quarter put the Trojans up 42-8 going into the half as players and fans battled a chill night for Friday football.

Scoring 16 unanswered points in the third quarter, Turkey Valley would add eight more points in the final quarter.