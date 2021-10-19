Trojans Retain Perfect Record

Published by admin on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 7:30am
It’s official, Turkey Valley football has seen a perfect regular season and will face Springville in the playoffs.
The Trojans destroyed West Central on the road Friday, 66-8 to make it 8-0 for Turkey Valley football.
A 22-0 first quarter helped to seal West Central’s fate and going 20-8 in the second quarter put the Trojans up 42-8 going into the half as players and fans battled a chill night for Friday football.
Scoring 16 unanswered points in the third quarter, Turkey Valley would add eight more points in the final quarter.
