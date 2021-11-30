Trojans Return 9 Letter Winners

The Turkey Valley boys will see some talent back from last year as the Trojans go into battle for a brand new season.

Returning letter winners include Garrett Kurtenbach, Dylan Reicks, Noah Hanson, Carson Busta, Calvin Bodensteiner, Chase Hayek, Braylen Byrne, Oliver Schmitt and Caleb Kurtenbach.

Kurtenbach was First Team All Conference last year, a plus for the boys.

Hanson and Bodesteiner were Honorable Mention in the UIC as well.