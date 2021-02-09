Trojans Take Down Ed-Co

Lightning in the distance and thunder rumbling, the Trojans saw rain start to fall minutes before the start of their season opener.

Despite the inclement weather, it would prove a good night for Turkey Valley football.

Friday’s game time was moved up an hour in an attempt to beat the rain that pummeled the region, sending rivers rising and forcing residents to take action.

Still, for a little while Friday, what mattered was the Trojans.

The home team did not disappoint.