Trojans Will Face N-P in Post-Season

Turkey Valley is heading into the final few games of the regular season fresh off of some tough contests.

Getting started for the final full week, the Trojans faced MFL MarMac for a double header, falling 9-8 in the first game.

“This was a tough one to lose since we had the lead late,” said Coach Dan Stepan.

The second game ended in a 7-2 loss.

A narrow loss followed Tuesday against Clayton Ridge as the Trojans fell 4-3.

“Great effort by the guys, just came up a little short,” said Stepan.