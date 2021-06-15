Turkey Valley Boys Survive Busy Week

Published by admin on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 7:30am
A slew of games kept Turkey Valley baseball hopping as the team faced a pair of double headers during the week.
Half of a dozen games were in store for the Trojans, including the first season contest with South Winneshiek.
Starting off, the Trojans split a double header against MFL MarMac to get the week going.
Overcoming a 2-0 deficit, Turkey Valley won 9-5 after four unanswered runs in the final inning.
“A gutty effort to find a way to win in the last inning,” said Coach Dan Stepan.
