Turkey Valley Boys Survive Busy Week

A slew of games kept Turkey Valley baseball hopping as the team faced a pair of double headers during the week.

Half of a dozen games were in store for the Trojans, including the first season contest with South Winneshiek.

Starting off, the Trojans split a double header against MFL MarMac to get the week going.

Overcoming a 2-0 deficit, Turkey Valley won 9-5 after four unanswered runs in the final inning.

“A gutty effort to find a way to win in the last inning,” said Coach Dan Stepan.