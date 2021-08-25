Turkey Valley Cross Returns Small, But Mighty

Trojan cross county runners will be looking to make their mark led by returning runners.

Jaycie Byrne, who made All Conference and was a state qualifier, was lost to the program through graduation but returnees include Jalyssa Blazek, who took All Conference as well as District and State honor.

Blazek is the third-ranked individual in pre-season rankings released Thursday by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.

Additional returning letter winners besides Blazek are Cambree Kruse, also All Conference; Hailey Elsbernd and Dale Schwamman on the boys side.