Turkey Valley Hosts Triangular Volleyball Action

Home action was in store for the Trojans Sept. 1.

“Tonight we opened our season against MFL and New Hampton,” said Ethan Adams, coach. “There were a lot of strange variables in this pre-season compared to other years, including having senior night the first night to make sure we are able to have it. We were able to send off [eight] great seniors and let them begin their season being recognized for what they continue to give to our program. I'm proud of the focus we had to come out and put a good foot forward.”