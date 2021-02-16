Turkey Valley Keeps Mask Rule

Published by admin on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 7:30am
Masking will remain for students and staff through the rest of the year at Turkey Valley while the district continues in-person learning.
During the February meeting of the Turkey Valley school board, Principal Renee Cuvelier said precautions would also remain at athletic contests for Turkey Valley.
With Governor Kim Reynolds opting to discontinue some requirements such as masking, businesses, schools, churches and other institutions are having to figure out just what to do on their own.
